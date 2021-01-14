Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Short Interest Update

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the December 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BTCY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 57,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,789. Biotricity has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

