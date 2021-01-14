Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the December 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of BDGSF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 5,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12. Bank of Georgia Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
