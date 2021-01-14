Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Invests $197,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.04. 229,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,591. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

