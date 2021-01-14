Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of AEGXF stock remained flat at $$13.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.