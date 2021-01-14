EasyFi (EASY) Market Cap Reaches $1.98 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi token can now be purchased for about $3.72 or 0.00009634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

EasyFi Token Trading

EasyFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

