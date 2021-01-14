Prometeus (PROM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.10 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00006283 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00370614 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.04053193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

