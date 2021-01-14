Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.1% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $82.17. 572,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,221,937. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $207.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

