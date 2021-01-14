Pflug Koory LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after buying an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 1,015.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,746,000 after acquiring an additional 639,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after acquiring an additional 628,922 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after acquiring an additional 546,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 116,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,928. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.