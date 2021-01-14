Pflug Koory LLC Increases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX traded up $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $190.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,328. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, 140166 assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

