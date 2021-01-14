Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

ARI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 53,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,916. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 699,870 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 322,562 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 267,837 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

