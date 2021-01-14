Brokerages Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liquidia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,765. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $12.10.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 653,742 shares of company stock worth $2,053,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.