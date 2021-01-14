Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SHAK. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,949. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -543.38 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,020,243.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,756 shares of company stock worth $34,137,582 in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Shake Shack by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

