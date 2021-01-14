NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGMS. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NGMS stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,542. NeoGames has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

