Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Receives $10.71 Average PT from Analysts

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. CIBC increased their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

APHA stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,081,313. Aphria has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 898,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

