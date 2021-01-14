Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Receives $25.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

HTH stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,231. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.15 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Hilltop by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

