Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $56,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $8.64 on Thursday, hitting $327.17. 29,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,927. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $351.62 and a 200 day moving average of $327.87. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

