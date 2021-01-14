Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,003 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $64,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 572,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,600,000 after purchasing an additional 146,038 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after buying an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,303. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.24.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.94. 186,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,520. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

