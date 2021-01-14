Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $57,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 231.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $25,605,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.33. 120,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,261. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.