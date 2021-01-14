Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.70

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.70 and last traded at $97.54, with a volume of 13373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.35.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 36.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $3,668,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 67,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.