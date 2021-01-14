Short Interest in AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Rises By 115.4%

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ASGLY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. AGC has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.