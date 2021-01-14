U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Up 291.3% in December

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 291.3% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 191,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GROW stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,658. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

