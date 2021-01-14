Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,407,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $242.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

