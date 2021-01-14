Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
OTCMKTS AUUMF remained flat at $$12.50 during trading on Thursday. Aumann has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74.
About Aumann
See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.