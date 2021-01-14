Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS AUUMF remained flat at $$12.50 during trading on Thursday. Aumann has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74.

Get Aumann alerts:

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.