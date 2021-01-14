Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.56

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 33999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

YSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

