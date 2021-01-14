iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $305.70

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $305.70 and last traded at $305.70, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $303.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.06 and a 200-day moving average of $267.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,037,000 after buying an additional 155,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,475,000 after buying an additional 199,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 673,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,508,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

