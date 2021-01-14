GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.07

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.07 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 19029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Several analysts recently commented on GFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

