Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 27,150 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.09.

Get Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) alerts:

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) (CVE:GOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project consisting of the Lexington and Gold Crown exploration properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (GOM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.