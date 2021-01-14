Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.14

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $62.16, with a volume of 28898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 299,849 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 64,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

