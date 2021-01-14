Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in December

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 984,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,951.0 days.

Shares of AXTLF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,706. Axtel has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Get Axtel alerts:

About Axtel

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.