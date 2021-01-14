Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 70.0% in December

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the December 15th total of 984,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,951.0 days.
Shares of AXTLF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,706. Axtel has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.
About Axtel
