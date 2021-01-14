Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.04. 285,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,021. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

