The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAIN. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,836,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $107,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HAIN stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,815. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.
The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.
Featured Story: Net Income
Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.