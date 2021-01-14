The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC cut its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAIN. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,836,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $107,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,815. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

