647 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.01. The company had a trading volume of 129,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,033. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,550.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

