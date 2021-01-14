Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,116,000 after purchasing an additional 942,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,140 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,767,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 245.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,811 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,110,260. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.