Pflug Koory LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pflug Koory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,110. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $171.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

