$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. AeroVironment reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AVAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

AVAV traded up $29.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $797,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

