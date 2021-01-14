Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $39.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,810. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.42. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

