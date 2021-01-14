Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of AGRO stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 23,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.13 million, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.21. Adecoagro has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $236.73 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adecoagro will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

