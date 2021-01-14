Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.58. 6,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,162,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

