Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases 124 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,017,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,864,000 after acquiring an additional 224,610 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,924,000 after acquiring an additional 386,019 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

NYSE:IBM traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.01. The company had a trading volume of 246,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,673,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

