Breiter Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,665,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,799,000 after buying an additional 120,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,334,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,140,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.