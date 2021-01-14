Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.4% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $464.30. 136,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,634. The firm has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

