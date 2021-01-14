Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $55.76 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $55,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,608 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 646.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,193,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,191,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock traded down $11.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $593.06. 10,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,449. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $648.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

