Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 968,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $56,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 127,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.33. The company had a trading volume of 402,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,213. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

