Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $61,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The Middleby by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of MIDD stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.56. 16,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,642. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.81.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

