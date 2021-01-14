Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $60,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Amphenol by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Amphenol by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,924. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $137.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

