Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 6,100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $59,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.75. 18,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $5,227,358.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

