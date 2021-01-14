PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.87

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.87 and last traded at $69.82, with a volume of 3863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $54.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,931,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after acquiring an additional 77,617 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after acquiring an additional 135,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

