Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.48

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 1721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.87.
In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Veritex by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Veritex by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
About Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)
Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.