Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.48

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 1721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veritex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Veritex by 214.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Veritex by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

