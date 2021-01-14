Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.02

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.02 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 71185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

