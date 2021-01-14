First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Up 246.7% in December

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 246.7% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

